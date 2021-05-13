BIO-key International (BKYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Separately, Maxim Group raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

