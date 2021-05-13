Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Hold

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 536,977 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 503,253 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $3,492,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

