Credit Suisse Group Increases Glanbia (LON:GLB) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Glanbia (LON:GLB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LON GLB opened at GBX 13.70 ($0.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. Glanbia has a 12 month low of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.53 ($0.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a €0.16 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.11. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

