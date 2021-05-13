Shopify (TSE:SHO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

