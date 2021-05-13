Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 15.99 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.66. Inspired Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.07%.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

