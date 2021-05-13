Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

CHMI stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.