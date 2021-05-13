Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Angi in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Angi stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 53,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $2,353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.