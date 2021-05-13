Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Globant S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globant in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.89.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $205.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 162.95 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

