Analysts Offer Predictions for iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

IRTC opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,506,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

