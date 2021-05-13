Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

MUR stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,238 shares of company stock worth $2,500,857. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

