UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €103.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.88 ($96.32).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN stock opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -29.96. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.