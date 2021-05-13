International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 228 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 221.13 ($2.89).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 193.64 ($2.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.01. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

