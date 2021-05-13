Barclays Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 230 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 221.13 ($2.89).

IAG stock opened at GBX 193.64 ($2.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.01. The firm has a market cap of £9.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

