SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Merus by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.