Head-To-Head Analysis: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 1 2 7 0 2.60

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $226.09, indicating a potential upside of 35.67%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than CBIZ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $948.42 million 1.85 $70.71 million $1.27 25.98 Fiverr International $107.07 million 48.24 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -141.23

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 8.08% 11.27% 5.27% Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats Fiverr International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment offers managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

