Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.18 $5.72 billion N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp $109.52 million 4.20 $34.24 million $2.48 14.05

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Bradesco and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 15.08% 14.39% 1.32% Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.41% 8.61% 1.04%

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides health, life, and personal accident insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. As of January 25, 2021, the company operated 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices, and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

