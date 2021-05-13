IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Buys 9 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($192.25).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($195.02).

On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,639 ($21.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.18. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 771.50 ($10.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,434.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

IMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,266.67 ($16.55).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

