Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 17,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 310,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.71.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
