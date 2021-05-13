Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 17,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 310,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.71.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

