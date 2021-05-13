Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Down 15.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) were down 15.7% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $104.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.52. Approximately 8,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 312,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KOD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.