Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Up 5.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.36. 2,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 205,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Specifically, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

