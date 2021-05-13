Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $280.00. The stock had previously closed at $167.18, but opened at $152.46. Fiverr International shares last traded at $170.55, with a volume of 5,310 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.08.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.55 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.