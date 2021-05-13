Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $89.44, but opened at $92.99. Brooks Automation shares last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 5,647 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.