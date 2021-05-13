Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of IBA opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

