Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.49.

ITRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

