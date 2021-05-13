Triumph Group (TGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

