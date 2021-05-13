Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,347.80 ($17.61) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market cap of £67.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,320.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.12.
In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70).
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
