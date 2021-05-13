Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,347.80 ($17.61) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market cap of £67.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,320.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70).

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

