Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of POWL opened at $35.21 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $411.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 50,428 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 491.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

