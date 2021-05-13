Century Casinos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of 601% compared to the typical volume of 440 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $410.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Casinos by 119.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

