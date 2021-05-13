NeoGames S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 18th (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames’ (NASDAQ:NGMS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 18th. NeoGames had issued 4,807,522 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $81,727,874 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.