Future’s (FUTR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 901.01 ($11.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,464.80 ($32.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,933.06.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

