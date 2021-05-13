Traders Buy High Volume of Second Sight Medical Products Call Options (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 24,228 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical volume of 2,035 call options.

NASDAQ:EYES opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.49. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

