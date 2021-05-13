Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

