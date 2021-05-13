Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Increased to C$164.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$164.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at C$130.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$57.75 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.66.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.