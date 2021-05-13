Brokers Issue Forecasts for SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

SBOW stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.64.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $66,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

