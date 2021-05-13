Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BYL opened at C$1.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.20. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baylin Technologies will post -0.0297391 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

