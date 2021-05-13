ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 39 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 39 price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 27.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 27.46.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.