Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Trex stock opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. Trex has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,565,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,550 shares of company stock worth $3,533,942. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

