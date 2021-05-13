Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Issued By Raymond James

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SVI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday.

SVI stock opened at C$4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.70. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.60 million.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

