Cormark Analysts Give AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) a C$58.50 Price Target

Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.83.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$45.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.36. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$51.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

