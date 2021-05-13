Cormark Analysts Give AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) a C$58.50 Price Target

Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.83.
Shares of ACQ opened at C$45.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.36. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$51.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
