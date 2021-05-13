Analysts Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

