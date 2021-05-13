AppLovin Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

