Insider Selling: Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insider Sells £9,514.20 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total value of £9,514.20 ($12,430.36).

Shares of JOG stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.15. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.30 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of £51.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.56.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

