Insider Selling: Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insider Sells £9,514.20 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total value of £9,514.20 ($12,430.36).
Shares of JOG stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.15. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.30 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of £51.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.56.
