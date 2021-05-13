Insider Selling: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells 9,228 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 23rd, Joanne Wilson acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £140.32 ($183.33).
- On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, with a total value of £133.44 ($174.34).
- On Friday, February 26th, Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £141.27 ($184.57).
Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 905 ($11.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 867.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 818.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 926.50 ($12.10).
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
