Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases £162.70 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($42.51) per share, with a total value of £162.70 ($212.57).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spectris alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Derek Harding purchased 3,166 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,127 ($40.85) on Thursday. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,326.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,017.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.