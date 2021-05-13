Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider James David Knight Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider James David Knight sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £9,450,000 ($12,346,485.50).

LON KEYS opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £204.84 million and a P/E ratio of 47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 642.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 559.35. Keystone Law Group plc has a one year low of GBX 417.51 ($5.45) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

