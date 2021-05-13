Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) Insider Sells £13,400 in Stock

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) insider Richard Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Shares of LON DNL opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Thursday. Diurnal Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £94.76 million and a P/E ratio of -16.62.

Get Diurnal Group alerts:

Diurnal Group Company Profile

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.