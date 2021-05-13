Tom Brophy Purchases 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,694 ($87.46) per share, with a total value of £133.88 ($174.92).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38).

On Monday, April 12th, Tom Brophy acquired 2 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,620 ($86.49) per share, with a total value of £132.40 ($172.98).

On Friday, April 9th, Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, with a total value of £195.90 ($255.94).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,490 ($84.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,623.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,399.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,824 ($63.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,995.50 ($91.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRDA. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

