Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RL opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.43, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

