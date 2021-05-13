Apollo Investment (AINV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.