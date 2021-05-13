Hormel Foods (HRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

